Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD hovers around $270 amid directionless trading
- A move above $270.00 is needed to improve the technical picture.
- The nearest strong support for the coin is seen at $260.
Ethereum (ETH) has recovered from Tuesday's low of $260 to trade at $268 on Wednesday. The second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $28.5 billion is mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day and down 1.5% in recent 24 hours. An average daily trading volume for ETH is registered at $8.4 billion from $5.7 billion this time on Tuesday.
Looking technically, ETH/USD recovery is capped by $269.00 support created by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA50 on 1-hour timeframe. It is closely followed by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and psychological $270.00. We will need to see a sustainable move above this area to get the recovery back on track. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $276 (upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band).
On the downside, the sell-off is likely to be stopped by new buying orders located on the approach to $260.00. This level stopped the sell-off on Tuesday. However, a sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards $255.50 (SMA200, 4-hour) and $254.00 (SMA100, 4-hour). The next support is seen at $230 (SMA50, a daily chart).
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.