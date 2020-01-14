Upbit, large cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, has resumed allowing deposits and withdrawals of ETH.

The exchange were hacked for some $51 million in Ethereum last year.

Ethereum deposits and withdrawals have been resumed at Upbit. The top South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange lost $51 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) to hackers last year.

Following nearly two months of shutting down deposits and withdrawals for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Upbit has now decided to move on with its normal operations.

