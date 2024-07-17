Ekta Mourya Ekta Mourya
Crypto Today: Bitcoin advance propels market, Ethereum and XRP extend gains amidst altcoin push

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin sustains above $65,000 on Wednesday, as Ethereum and XRP rally.
  • Ethereum ETF approval hopes push the largest altcoin higher, XRP traders await SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit settlement. 
  • XRP tests $0.63, the highest level in 99 days, in the ongoing rally. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates

Chart of the day

LidoDAO

LDO/USDT daily chart 

Lido DAO (LDO) could extend gains by over 15% to the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) at $2.309. The on-chain indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows green histogram bars, suggesting underlying positive momentum in LDO’s uptrend. 

LDO could find support at $1.711, the July 16 low. 

Market updates

  • SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce says the agency is open to reconsidering whether Ethereum ETFs could stake the altcoin.
  • Asset manager Grayscale announces the launch of a private placement investment product, Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund. The fund focuses on Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RNDR), Filecoin (FIL), Bittensor (TAO), among other assets.
  • Bitcoin ETF net inflow is $423 million, the highest in the past 27 days, per on-chain data. 

Industry updates

  • BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes announced the Maelstorm Fund’s Bitcoin Developer Grant program and invited developers to apply for the grant, supporting developments in crypto.
  • Hong Kong’s financial regulator, alongside the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau, jointly published the results of their research in crypto, proposing a stablecoin regime.
  • Crypto trader sentiment remains positive as US Presidential candidate Donald Trump picks J.D. Vance as his Vice President. Analysts at QCP Capital note that Vance holds Bitcoin and markets have “found a strong bid to bring Bitcoin above $65,000.”
Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

