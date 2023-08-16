Ethereum, Dogecoin, PEPE note millions in sudden liquidation owing to potential Binance FUD

Share:

Over the past 24 hours, the crypto market has dipped by $14 billion, resulting in $121 million worth of long liquidations.

Ethereum, Dogecoin, PEPE, ApeCoin, and Compound, emerged as the top five altcoins to observe excessive unexpected liquidations.

While the exact reason for the liquidations is unknown, potential FUD surrounding the shutdown of Binance Connect, the regulated buy-and-sell crypto arm of Binance, could be one.

To the surprise of crypto traders, the past 24 hours turned out to be not exactly what one would have in mind. As the market reacted to the Binance-related news, it also potentially led to an unexpected change in certain cryptocurrencies’ price action resulting in millions of dollars in liquidations.

Ethereum leads the liquidations race

Apart from Bitcoin, it was Ethereum that stood out as the altcoin with the most liquidation. Being the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, it is not a surprise, but the volume of long liquidations stood out from normal. Within the past day, over $15 million worth of long liquidations were observed in the case of ETH.

The other major cryptocurrencies that stood out in this regard were Dogecoin, Pepe coin, ApeCoin and Compound. DOGE noted over $6.13 million worth of long liquidations, marking a two-month high, while the volume of PEPE nearly hit $1 million against merely $80,000 worth of short liquidations.

Dogecoin long liquidation

Similarly, APE recorded about $1.44 million worth of long contracts being liquidated, hitting a monthly high, and COMP followed in suit, observing $809,000 in long liquidations. Collectively, the crypto marketnoted over $121 million worth of long liquidations against $10 million in short liquidations within a day.

ApeCoin long liquidations

While the exact reason behind this is unknown, the sudden shift in tone and liquidations is most likely a reaction to FUD. Earlier in the day, Binance’s regulated buy and sell arm, Binance Connect, was announced to face closure. This was confirmed by Binance Smart Chain-based decentralized exchange Biswap that tweeted,

“After a thorough consideration, Binance has made a difficult decision to disable Binance Connect on 15 August due to its provider closing the supporting card payments service. This change aligns with the strategic efforts of Binance to focus on its core businesses.

Considering the price action reaction to the FUD, the crypto market lost about $14 billion in a day, dropping by 1.2% to hit a total market capitalization of $1.12 trillion.