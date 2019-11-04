The team of Ethereum developers has discussed the next major network update.

Ethereum developers discussed the next major scheduled hard fork during the recent AllDev call. The fork called Berlin will follow Istanbul scheduled for December 4. It is expected to be launched by the end of 2020.

"Given that there is the Ice Age kicking in in July, if we want to adopt the new model and fork on a 3rd Wednesday, then we probably should be upgrading on mainnet in late June at the latest," a product manager from PegaSys Tim Beiko wrote on Twitter.

Berlin update will implement several important improvements listed on GitHub. One of the suggested improvements is aimed at enhancing ASIC-resistance by increasing GPU-mining efficiency. This development will make the network more decentralized.

Notably, the team will deploy Istanbul update on the main net December 4, if everything goes as planned.

