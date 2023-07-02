Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen

Share:

Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether.

According to the Ethereum co-founder Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stakes all his ADA holdings and expressed his surprise at Buterin’s statement.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes the safety of funds secured using multisig is “fairly complicated.” Buterin commented on Ethereum staking in the June 29 episode of the Bankless podcast.

The Ethereum creator stakes a percentage of his Ether holdings, in contrast to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson who stakes all his ADA.

Also read: Kraken ready to disclose user transaction records to the Internal Revenue Services, exchange tokens take a hit

Ethereum co-founder stakes only part of his Ether for this reason

Founder of the second-largest cryptocurrency project said on a podcast that he is only staking “a small fraction of his ETH.” The Ethereum creator explained his reasons for the same, highlighting how multisig wallets need to be used to secure Ether staked in the deposit contract and the keys that access it have to be public on a subsystem online.

These layers of complexity imply it is not entirely safe to stake all Ether holdings in the staking contract. Buterin was quoted as saying:

Because if you stake your ETH, the keys that access it have to be public on a subsystem that is online. For safety, it has to be a Multisig. Multisig for staking is still fairly difficult to set up; it gets complicated in a bunch of ways.

The Ethereum co-founder’s comments shook the crypto community and competitors in the ecosystem, like Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson expressed his surprise at Buterin’s statement.

I had to listen to this a few times. I'm just at a loss for words. All of our Ada is staked. Guess what that's how it's supposed to be for a properly designed Proof of Stake protocol. https://t.co/ye6va1DH06 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 29, 2023

Hoskinson told his 981,100 followers that all his ADA holdings are staked, unlike Buterin.

Nearly a month ago Buterin had commented on the dangers of overloading the Ethereum consensus layer. The Ethereum co-founder warned the crypto community in a lengthy blog post and shed light on high systemic risks to the ecosystem.