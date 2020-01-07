Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis - The price just could not hold above the 5.00 psychological level

Ethereum Classic is 5.69% lower as Bitcoin steals the show today.

The price looks to be heading to support levels now.

ETC/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic is struggling today as the price falls 5.69%.

The price failed to reach the 200 daily EMA and found resistance at 5.14.

Now the price is firmly below the 5.00 psychological level.

Looking lower down, the support could come from the 55 EMA or the old resistance of 4.25.

On the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes we are still in a period of higher highs and higher lows only a break of 4.16 would change the bullish pattern.

Additional Levels