Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis - The price just could not hold above the 5.00 psychological level

  • Ethereum Classic is 5.69% lower as Bitcoin steals the show today.
  • The price looks to be heading to support levels now.

ETC/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic is struggling today as the price falls 5.69%.

The price failed to reach the 200 daily EMA and found resistance at 5.14.

Now the price is firmly below the 5.00 psychological level.

Looking lower down, the support could come from the 55 EMA or the old resistance of 4.25.

On the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes we are still in a period of higher highs and higher lows only a break of 4.16 would change the bullish pattern.

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.7731
Today Daily Change -0.2558
Today Daily Change % -5.09
Today daily open 5.0289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.3565
Daily SMA50 4.0922
Daily SMA100 4.4115
Daily SMA200 5.4878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.1469
Previous Daily Low 4.8539
Previous Weekly High 4.8924
Previous Weekly Low 4.1882
Previous Monthly High 4.8924
Previous Monthly Low 3.3917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 5.035
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.9658
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.8729
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.7169
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.5799
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.1659
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.3029
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.4589

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

