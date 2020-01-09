  • ETC/USD is trading 2.34% higher unlike most of the crypto majors.
  • The price is now testing the highs of 5.14 on the intraday charts.

ETC/USD Hourly Chart

While most of the major cryptocurrencies underperform today Ethereum Classic pushed higher.

The price is now testing the intraday high of 5.14 to break the consolidation.

The good news is on the hourly chart below the price is above the 55 and 200 EMA.

The RSI is also above the 50 mid-line but we need to see if the resistance can be broken.

Ethereum Classic Analysis

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 5.0999
Today Daily Change 0.1513
Today Daily Change % 3.06
Today daily open 4.9486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.469
Daily SMA50 4.112
Daily SMA100 4.4162
Daily SMA200 5.4464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.0494
Previous Daily Low 4.7103
Previous Weekly High 4.8924
Previous Weekly Low 4.1882
Previous Monthly High 4.8924
Previous Monthly Low 3.3917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.9199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.8399
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.7561
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.5637
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.4171
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.0952
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.2418
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.4342

 

 

