ETC/USD is trading 2.34% higher unlike most of the crypto majors.

The price is now testing the highs of 5.14 on the intraday charts.

ETC/USD Hourly Chart

While most of the major cryptocurrencies underperform today Ethereum Classic pushed higher.

The price is now testing the intraday high of 5.14 to break the consolidation.

The good news is on the hourly chart below the price is above the 55 and 200 EMA.

The RSI is also above the 50 mid-line but we need to see if the resistance can be broken.

Additional Levels