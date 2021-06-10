Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC approaches inflection point, needs trigger to take off

- Ethereum Classic price pierced through the crucial resistance level at $61.66 but has not closed above it.
- A successful move above this barrier might trigger a 16% upswing to $71.91.
- If ETC produces a decisive close below $48.88, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Ethereum Classic price came very close to shattering a critical barrier but managed to reverse its trend and is currently hovering around an inflection point. A decisive close above this level will signal the presence of buyers and kick-start an upswing.
Ethereum Classic price at crossroads
Ethereum Classic price dropped 24% between June 7 and Jun 8. Although ETC came close to breaching the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $48.88, it did not. A quick reversal from the swing low at $49.41 pushed it 33% to where it currently stands, $61.68.
Interestingly, ETC sliced through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $61.66 and is holding above it. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above it will signal the start of an upswing.
In that case, investors can expect Ethereum Classic price to rally to shatter the swing lows up to $71.91.
In total, this rally would be a 16% climb from its current position, $61.68. Since the upside potential is not capped, ETC might even target the subsequent swing high at $79.12 and the range high at $83.70 in an extremely bullish case.
ETC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum Classic price fails to stay above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $61.66, it will signal weak buying pressure or increased seller activity.
In such a case, market participants can expect ETC to consolidate between $61.66 and $52.63. If the profit-taking increases, Ethereum Classic price might dip to retest the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $48.88.
A breakdown of this level ($48.88) will invalidate the upswing as it opens up the possibility of a down move to the range low at $39.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon steadies for a 70% rally
MATIC price is resisting the notable Bitcoin price strength today. Instead, Polygon is flat at the time of writing, showing a lack of faith in the rally of the bellwether cryptocurrency. As long as support at the 50D SMA ...
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to ...
XRP price spike from critical support hints at a 20% rally
XRP price built a bullish hammer candlestick pattern yesterday as the cryptocurrency complex experienced a new wave of selling pressure. Today, Ripple is endeavoring to continue ...
XLM price shows strength above $0.36, releasing Stellar for a 30% rally
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex. Until Stellar can close above ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.