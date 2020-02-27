Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: The 1-Hour chart shows we are not out of the woods just yet

Ethereum Classic is trading 4.4% higher as all the crypto majors bounce back on Thursday.

There are some key resistance levels above that traders will need to keep an eye on.

ETC/USD 1-Hour Chart

There has been a decent push higher today as ETC/USD breaks the psychological 8.00 level again.

Now the price is coming up to two wave lows which could act as resistance.

First up is 8.37 the wave low from 20th February and above that is just below 9.00 which has been used a number of times.

This move higher could just all be profit taking or just an overdone sell-off the market will need to keep a close eye on price action.

Additional Levels