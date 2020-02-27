Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: The 1-Hour chart shows we are not out of the woods just yet

  • Ethereum Classic is trading 4.4% higher as all the crypto majors bounce back on Thursday.
  • There are some key resistance levels above that traders will need to keep an eye on.

ETC/USD 1-Hour Chart

There has been a decent push higher today as ETC/USD breaks the psychological 8.00 level again.

Now the price is coming up to two wave lows which could act as resistance

First up is 8.37 the wave low from 20th February and above that is just below 9.00 which has been used a number of times.

This move higher could just all be profit taking or just an overdone sell-off the market will need to keep a close eye on price action.

ETCUSD Chart

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price  7.9672
Today Daily Change  0.2816
Today Daily Change % 3.66
Today daily open 7.6856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.3745
Daily SMA50 9.5735
Daily SMA100 6.8371
Daily SMA200 6.1372
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9.3483
Previous Daily Low 7.2783
Previous Weekly High 10.6869
Previous Weekly Low 8.3467
Previous Monthly High 12.8687
Previous Monthly Low 4.1882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8.069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8.5575
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.8598
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.034
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.7898
Daily Pivot Point R1 8.9299
Daily Pivot Point R2 10.1741
Daily Pivot Point R3 10.9999

 

 

