Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: The 1-Hour chart shows we are not out of the woods just yet

- Ethereum Classic is trading 4.4% higher as all the crypto majors bounce back on Thursday.
- There are some key resistance levels above that traders will need to keep an eye on.
ETC/USD 1-Hour Chart
There has been a decent push higher today as ETC/USD breaks the psychological 8.00 level again.
Now the price is coming up to two wave lows which could act as resistance.
First up is 8.37 the wave low from 20th February and above that is just below 9.00 which has been used a number of times.
This move higher could just all be profit taking or just an overdone sell-off the market will need to keep a close eye on price action.
Additional Levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.9672
|Today Daily Change
|0.2816
|Today Daily Change %
|3.66
|Today daily open
|7.6856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.3745
|Daily SMA50
|9.5735
|Daily SMA100
|6.8371
|Daily SMA200
|6.1372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9.3483
|Previous Daily Low
|7.2783
|Previous Weekly High
|10.6869
|Previous Weekly Low
|8.3467
|Previous Monthly High
|12.8687
|Previous Monthly Low
|4.1882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8.069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8.5575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4.7898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.1741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.9999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD battle between the bears and the bulls in full swing
Bitcoin price is still bearish despite attempts to push it towards $10,000. Volatility levels in the cryptocurrency market continue to mount especially for the major cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD head-and-shoulders pattern breakout eyes $300
Ethereum price is once again trimming the accrued gains on the day after failing to break above the resistance at $235. The second-largest crypto by market capitalization has sunk to $230 support amid ...
Ripple Price Analysis: Second straight bullish session aims to take price back above $0.25.
XRP/USD retained control of the market for the second straight day. This Thursday, the price of XRP/USD went up from $0.2292 to $0.2387 and it has gone up further to $0.24 in the early hours of Friday.
LTC/USD re-enters the 20-day Bollinger Band following bullish action
LTC/USD managed to chart a second consecutive bullish day and re-entered the 20-day Bollinger Band. In the early hours of Friday, LTC/USD went up from $61.75 to $62 and is hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD indicator shows sustained ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.