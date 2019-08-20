Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETH/USD soars 5% in a bearish market

- Ethereum Classic gains brighten the crypto market that is already a sea of red.
- Etherplan gives Ethereum Classic a ‘Buy’ and ‘HODL’ rating.
Ethereum Classic is visibly the leading cryptocurrency among the top 20 cryptos. The $661 million crypto soared massively on Tuesday. The gains brighten the crypto market that is already a sea of red. Bitcoin continues to drag the major altcoins down following the failed attempt to correct above $11,000.
Ethereum Classic, on the other hand, is trading at $5.88 after a shallow correction from the highs achieved at $6.19. Prior to the remarkable movement, ETC was in consolidation within a range between $5.4 and $5.7. The declines that dominated the market last week found support at $5.3 allowing for a reversal.
The surge comes after an article about ETC by Etherplan gave the crypto a ‘Buy’ and ‘HODL’ rating. This means that ETC is a good store of value. The article explains that “will be perfect for use by consumers and enterprise for high value, high-security property and agreements management.”
Read also: Mark Mobius bashes Bitcoin and crypto as ‘psycho currencies,”: Showers gold with praises
Ethereum Classic initial break above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100 SMA 1-hour paved the way for another break past the descending trendline resistance. An engulfing candlestick cleared the resistance at $5.8 - $6.0 but the trend hit pause short of $6.2.
For now, the overbought levels mean that ETC/USD is likely to seek lower support preferably at $5.8 before attempting another leg towards $7.0. Technicals are, however, still strongly bullish.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
