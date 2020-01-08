Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD trending upwards within a rising channel

- Ethereum Classic bulls bank on the rising channel support.
- Technical signals from the RSI suggests that sideways trading is the most likely direction in the near term.
Ethereum Classic is among the few cryptocurrencies keen to hold on to the gains accrued in the last 24 hours. ETC is in the green with a 1.54% rise on the day alongside EOS and Litecoin at 1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bitcoin, on the other hand, spiked above $8,400 but has adjusted to $8,300.
An overview of Ethereum Classic as observed on the 4-hour chart shows a cryptocurrency that is bullish and with the potential to correct higher. From the December low at $3.4, the price has broken the barriers within an ascending channel to hit new 2020 high at $5.15.
Ethereum Classic has since adjusted to the current $4.88, although the immediate downside is protected by the 50 SMA. Moreover, the channel support to prevent extended correction towards the support at $4.0.
According to the RSI, ETC is likely to take on a sideways trend in the short term. The RSI is lethargic above 50 after the retreat from highs slightly above 70.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
