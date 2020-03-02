Ethereum Classic partners up with Chainlink

- The partnership will integrate decentralized oracles into the Ethereum Classic network.
- Oracles are useful when it comes to integrating blockchain with traditional payment systems.
Ethereum Classic Labs has announced its partnership with Chainlink (LINK) to bring decentralized oracles and external data to the Ethereum Classic blockchain. According to the announcement, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum cannot natively interact with data that exists outside of their respective blockchains. However, platforms like Chainlink allow blockchains to access external data securely. Additionally, the service acts as a decentralized oracle by relying on independent data providers and node operators.
As a result of the collaboration, the data provided by Chainlink will be accurate, reliable and free from possible interference. This is beneficial for developers on Ethereum Classic and other blockchains. Chainlink said:
Oracles facilitate off-chain connectivity for smart contracts by reforming external connection points (APIs) so that two separate software applications become compatible and can exchange data with each other. These oracles can then pull data into the smart contracts and/or execute actions on external systems based on predefined instructions.
ETC Labs has not disclosed information about the kind of applications that it will develop with Chainlink. It does, however, suggest oracles are useful when it comes to integrating blockchain with traditional payment systems, market data, and Internet of Things (IoT)-based insurance data.
James Wo, Founder of ETC Labs said:
This extended functionality to off-chain environments substantially scales the number of use cases smart contract developers can create using Ethereum Classic and ultimately makes it easier and more seamless for developers to build on Ethereum Classic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Following strong bullish rally, BTC/USD runs out of steam near the $9,000 mark
BTC/USD bears corrected the price from $8,918.42 to $8,849.75 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, where the price went up from $8523 to $8,918.42. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $8,930, $9,100 and $9,175.
XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD at risk of another fall within a bearish pennant
XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 5.50% on Monday. XRP/USD price action over the last few sessions has been narrowing, subject to a breakout. The next key daily supports ...
Ethereum Classic partners up with Chainlink
Ethereum Classic Labs has announced its partnership with Chainlink (LINK) to bring decentralized oracles and external data to the Ethereum Classic blockchain. According to the announcement, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD narrowing range block subject to explosive breakout
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 7.50% in the session on Monday. LTC/USD has been pushing south for two consecutive weeks, with bears in control. The 2020 gains at risk of a reversal, which has been the case ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.