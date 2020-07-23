Ethereum Classic Market Update: ETC/USD unable to build momentum to $7.00

- Ethereum Classic is holding above the 50-day SMA even as the bearish grip becomes stronger.
- ETC/USD is likely to settle for consolidation in the coming sessions according to the technical picture.
Ethereum Classic price is spiraling after bulls failed to sustain gains towards the hurdle at $7.00. This comes after a breakout above a long term descending trendline. Like most altcoins, ETC was not able to join in Wednesday’s rally that saw Bitcoin shoot above $9,500 and Ethereum hit levels past $265.
At the moment, ETC/USD is dancing at $6.33 after losing a subtle 0.5% on the day. The fall has been consistent in the last hour with Ethereum Classic falling by 2% in five to ten minutes.
The cryptoasset’s immediate downside is protected by the 50-day SMA. In addition, the recently broken descending trendline resistance could help keep the price above $6.00. Meanwhile, technical signals seem to be reducing. The RSI is settling for a sideways movement at 58.62 which suggests that consolidation is likely to take over.
The consolidation is reinforced by the MACD in the same daily range. As long as the indicator keeps clinging to the midline, sidelong trading will be Ethereum Classic’s cup of tea. On the other hand, it is essential that bulls do not lose sight of the barrier at the 200-day SMA ($7.00). Note that, stepping above this level could eventually blast ETC/USD towards the psychological $10.00.
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
