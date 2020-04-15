Ethereum Classic Market Update: ETC/USD spikes towards $5.5 within an ascending channel

- Ethereum Classic is a bullish phase following recovery from support at $5.00.
- The resistance at $5.4 is delaying the much awaited break above $5.50; a sideways action is expected above $5.30.
Ethereum Classis is in the green on Wednesday in the course of the European session. The price has advanced upwards by 1.3% to trade at $5.323. An intraday high has been reached at $5.374, leaving the resistance at $5.4 untested. The entire cryptocurrency market is slightly in the green but just like ETC/USD lack a catalyst to sustain formidable gains.
ETC/USD is trading above the moving averages on the 1-hour chart. The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA have been turned into key support areas that will come in handy if a reversal were to occur aiming for $5.00. At the same time, Ethereum Classic is trading within an ascending channel whose support continues to be vital to the ongoing recovery.
As far technical levels and indicators are concerned, Ethereum Classic is likely to settle for a sideways price action in the coming sessions. For instance, the RSI is horizontal at 58.33 after the upside momentum stalled under 70. The MACD is in the positive territory and features a minor bullish divergence as a sign the buyers are in the driver seat. Therefore, support above $5.30 could stay in place as ETC/USD gets ready for another assault at $5.4 and $5.5 hurdles.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD hangs in the balance, pennant pattern threatens freefall to $5,000
Bitcoin price is seating slightly above $6,900 amid a building bullish bias. The past couple of days have been particularly challenging for Bitcoin buyers as they struggled to sustain the price above $6,800 and $6,900.
Why XRP/USD underperformance in 2019 continues in 2020
According to a report by Messari, a cryptocurrency analysis firm, Ripple (XRP) continues to underperform for the second year in a row. Data analyzed by Messari found that XRP was the worst-performing digital asset among the top 25 cryptocurrencies in the first quarter on 2020.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD posted gains in Q1 despite the biggest one-day sell-off on record
According to the recent research conducted by Messari, the crypto market is dominated by the broader economic environment and the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak.
ETC/USD spikes towards $5.5 within an ascending channel
Ethereum Classis is in the green on Wednesday in the course of the European session. The price has advanced upwards by 1.3% to trade at $5.323.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.