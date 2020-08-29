Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Ethereum Classic Chart Analysis: ETC/USD looks north, inverse head-and-shoulders in play

Cryptos |
  • ETC/USD consolidates Friday’s recovery below $6.70 on Saturday.
  • Bulls carve out inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart.
  • The coin eyes a sustained break above 200-HMA at $6.6478.

Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) is in a consolidative mode so far this Saturday, having stalled a robust recovery just above the $6.6800 level.

Over the last hours, the spot is seen struggling to hold ground above the 200-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), now placed at $6.6478.

The ETC bulls are awaiting a sustained break above the latter to challenge the horizontal trendline barrier at $6.7094, which is the neckline of the potential inverse head-and-shoulders formation carved over the past three trading sessions.

Should the pattern get confirmed, a test of the $7.00 mark looks inevitable in the coming days. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays bullish at 61.98, backing the bullish case.

Alternatively, the upside bias would weakness if the price closes the day below the 21-HMA at $6.6079.

The bears will then target the $6.5200 support zone, where the intraday low, 50 and 100-HMAs coincide.

Friday’s low of $6.2745 could be the last resort for the ETC bulls.

ETC/USD: Hourly chart

fxsoriginal

ETC/USD: Additional levels to consider

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6.6451
Today Daily Change 0.0368
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 6.6084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.8506
Daily SMA50 6.7612
Daily SMA100 6.5903
Daily SMA200 6.6502
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.7133
Previous Daily Low 6.2745
Previous Weekly High 6.8886
Previous Weekly Low 6.2096
Previous Monthly High 7.5745
Previous Monthly Low 5.5346
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.5457
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4421
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.3508
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.0933
Daily Pivot Point S3 5.912
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.7896
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9709
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2285

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD consolidates above $11,500 – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD consolidates above $11,500 – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bears took charge of the market in early Saturday. The no.1 coin is presently sandwiched between heavy resistance and support levels. On the upside, we have a strong resistance stack between $11,530 to $11,700. On the downside, the $11,400-$11,515 is the support zone. 

More Bitcoin News

TRX/USD challenges 200-HMA after falling wedge breakout

TRX/USD challenges 200-HMA after falling wedge breakout

Tron (TRX/USD) is breaking higher from its three-day range trade on Saturday amid a falling wedge breakout charted on the hourly sticks earlier on in the day. The price is challenging the 200-HMA resistance. 

More TRON News

ETC/USD looks north, inverse head-and-shoulders in play

ETC/USD looks north, inverse head-and-shoulders in play

ETC/USD consolidates Friday’s recovery below $6.70 on Saturday. Bulls carve out inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The coin eyes a sustained break above 200-HMA at $6.6478.

More Ethereum Classic News

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take price above $0.27-level

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take price above $0.27-level

XRP/USD bulls retained control of the market as the price went up from $0.2645 to $0.2721 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is trending in a downward channel formation and hovering inside the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. 

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report

After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location