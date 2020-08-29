Ethereum Classic Chart Analysis: ETC/USD looks north, inverse head-and-shoulders in play

- ETC/USD consolidates Friday’s recovery below $6.70 on Saturday.
- Bulls carve out inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart.
- The coin eyes a sustained break above 200-HMA at $6.6478.
Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) is in a consolidative mode so far this Saturday, having stalled a robust recovery just above the $6.6800 level.
Over the last hours, the spot is seen struggling to hold ground above the 200-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), now placed at $6.6478.
The ETC bulls are awaiting a sustained break above the latter to challenge the horizontal trendline barrier at $6.7094, which is the neckline of the potential inverse head-and-shoulders formation carved over the past three trading sessions.
Should the pattern get confirmed, a test of the $7.00 mark looks inevitable in the coming days. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays bullish at 61.98, backing the bullish case.
Alternatively, the upside bias would weakness if the price closes the day below the 21-HMA at $6.6079.
The bears will then target the $6.5200 support zone, where the intraday low, 50 and 100-HMAs coincide.
Friday’s low of $6.2745 could be the last resort for the ETC bulls.
ETC/USD: Hourly chart
ETC/USD: Additional levels to consider
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.6451
|Today Daily Change
|0.0368
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|6.6084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8506
|Daily SMA50
|6.7612
|Daily SMA100
|6.5903
|Daily SMA200
|6.6502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7133
|Previous Daily Low
|6.2745
|Previous Weekly High
|6.8886
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.2096
|Previous Monthly High
|7.5745
|Previous Monthly Low
|5.5346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.5457
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.0933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5.912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD consolidates above $11,500 – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD bears took charge of the market in early Saturday. The no.1 coin is presently sandwiched between heavy resistance and support levels. On the upside, we have a strong resistance stack between $11,530 to $11,700. On the downside, the $11,400-$11,515 is the support zone.
TRX/USD challenges 200-HMA after falling wedge breakout
Tron (TRX/USD) is breaking higher from its three-day range trade on Saturday amid a falling wedge breakout charted on the hourly sticks earlier on in the day. The price is challenging the 200-HMA resistance.
ETC/USD looks north, inverse head-and-shoulders in play
ETC/USD consolidates Friday’s recovery below $6.70 on Saturday. Bulls carve out inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The coin eyes a sustained break above 200-HMA at $6.6478.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take price above $0.27-level
XRP/USD bulls retained control of the market as the price went up from $0.2645 to $0.2721 in the early hours of Saturday. The price is trending in a downward channel formation and hovering inside the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.