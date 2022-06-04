- Ethereum price has come close to retesting the $1,731 support floor.
- A bounce off this barrier could trigger ETH to rally at least 16%.
- If sellers produce a four-hour candlestick close below $1,701, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price has been on a downtrend for roughly four days and is currently approaching a support level. The price action over the last ten days suggests the possibility of a reversal pattern that forecasts gains for ETH.
Ethereum price prepares for an explosive move
Ethereum price coiled above the $1,910 support level between May 13 and May 25. On May 26, the sell-off pushed ETH below the said barrier, leading to a 10% move that set a swing low around the $1,731 support floor.
As buyers scooped the smart contract token at a discount, Ethereum price rallied 18% and set an equal high at $2,020. While this upswing was bullish, it was brief, triggering a reversal that plummeted ETH.
Now, Ethereum price is trading just above the $1,731 support level again, hinting at a W-bottom formation. This technical pattern is a reversal setup that indicates a trend change favoring the bulls.
Therefore, investors can expect ETH to rally at least 16% to sweep the equal high at $2,020. If buyers continue to bid, then the local top could form around the May 16 swing high at $2,164.
This run-up would constitute a 26% gain, but in a highly bullish case, Ethereum price could retest the high time frame resistance barriers at $2,341 or $2,412 after a 41% ascent.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish narrative, if Ethereum sellers produce a four-hour candlestick close below $1,701, it will create a lower low and invalidate the W-bottom setup along with the bullish thesis. In such a case, Ethereum price might revisit the $1,543 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
