Ether (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.
Data from ultrasound.money shows the second-largest cryptocurrency's net issuance, or the annualized inflation rate, has dropped to 0.029%, indicating that the leading smart contract blockchain is now burning more ether than what's being minted.
The negative inflation rate means ether's net supply has declined by 5,598 since Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism of verifying transactions from a proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism on Sept. 15. Ether's supply would have increased by nearly 670,000 had Ethereum continued to use the PoW mechanism.
The upgrade, dubbed Merge, put ether on the path to becoming a deflationary asset by replacing miners with validators as entities responsible for running the blockchain and causing a drastic reduction in the newly minted ETH. Ether's annualized inflation rate crashed from over 3.5% to nearly zero following the Merge.
The deflationary milestone, however, remained elusive for nearly two months before finally being reached, with the recent increase in the Ethereum network activity prompting an uptick in the amount of ether burned. That's a sign that ether's prospects as a deflationary asset heavily depend on the degree of network usage.
On Wednesday, more than 5,000 ETH was burned, the highest single-day tally since June, according to Etherscan. More than 13,000 ETH have been burned in the past three days alone. The Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-1559, implemented in August last year, introduced a mechanism to burn a portion of fees paid by users. The EIP is essentially tied the amount of ether burned with the network usage.
The amount of ether burned rose to a five-month high on Wednesday, indicating increased network usage. (Etherscan)
The latest increase in network usage could be attributed to market volatility triggered by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Millions of dollars worth of crypto funds have been moved on-chain ever since FTX's liquidity woes became public. On Thursday, FTX's select customers were allowed to withdraw funds through Ethereum.
The positive change in ether's tokenomics could help the cryptocurrency outperform bitcoin and the wider market once the FTX-induced panic subsides.
At press time, ether changed hands at $1,270, representing a 1.7% decline on the day, according to CoinDesk data.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Enjin Coin's recent rejection spells bad news for the future
Enjin coin traps Elliot Wave traders and could be heading south toward $0.02. Still ENJ has the potential to survive a crypto bear market.
How scooping up BTC at $17,000 could play out in bleeding bear market
Bitcoin price plummeted to a weekly low of $15,742 before recovering above the $17,000 level. In bear markets, a Bitcoin consolidation and bottom formation takes anywhere from weeks to months.
TRON's TRX skyrockets 387%, but can FTX traders benefit from this?
Justin Sun has been an avid supporter of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX empire even after its collapse this week. The fall of FTX and its sister company, Alameda, led to the exchange halting its withdrawals.
Whales that sold the top are now buying ETH, should you?
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure as it approached a crucial hurdle recently. As a result, ETH is now facing a sell-off that could propel it lower than November 9 lows.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.