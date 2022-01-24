The relentless cryptocurrency sell-off accelerated on Monday as concerns about the Federal Reserve remained. Bitcoin tumbled to about $33,000 while Ethereum fell to about $2,200. In total, cryptocurrencies have lost over $1.4 trillion in the past few months. Investors are afraid about rising interest rates ahead of this week’s interest rate decision. They are also concerned about regulations after the Bank of Russia warned about the industry. It recommended that the government should ban the currencies.
Global stocks retreated while the CBOE VIX index rose as investors reflected on the rising tensions between Western countries and Russia. The main concern is that Western countries expect that Russia will invade Ukraine. In a report during the weekend, UK intelligence officials warned that Russia was hoping to install a pro-Russian leader. Meanwhile, the UK and US government have asked their diplomats and their families to leave Ukraine while NATO members have put their forces on standby to counter Russia's threat to Ukraine. Futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 fell by over 100 points.
Stocks also declined ahead of a busy week in which many companies will publish their results. Later today, International Business Machines (IBM) and PetMed will publish their results. Later this week, the top companies that will publish their results will be Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, and 3M. The earnings season has been mixed so far. While banks like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America published strong results, others like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have underperformed.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair declined sharply today. The pair fell to a low of 2,177, which was the lowest level since July 27th. The pair moved along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands. On the daily chart, the pair moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the oversold level. The MACD has also retreated. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling in the near term.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair tumbled to a low of 33,283, which was the lowest level since July 26th. The pair formed a death cross, where the 200-day and 50-day moving averages make a bearish crossover. It has also moved slightly below the key support level at 39,558 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling in the near term.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few weeks. It has moved below the ascending trendline shown in yellow. It has also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also tilted lower. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later this week.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bound for another 30% crash
Cardano (ADA) price action is not seeing the turn in sentiment that was expected with the start of a new trading week. Geopolitical talks are ramping up again this Monday regarding Russia, and investors are awaiting details of monetary tightening by the FED later this week, making investors an absent party in the cryptocurrency market for the first few days of the week.
Experts blame OpenSea and NFT issuers for Ethereum price crash
Ethereum’s recent drop in price was fueled by increasing inflows of the altcoin to cryptocurrency exchanges. Experts have blamed direct transfers from NFT marketplace OpenSea for the fall in Ethereum’s price.
Axie Infinity price set to dip lower as AXS bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price has dropped below a crucial support level, converting it into a resistance barrier. From here on, any minor uptrend is likely to face rejection at the barrier, leading to a sharp correction.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.