EOS traders ignore Coinbase reward program for EOSIO learners

Coinbase pays EOS coins to those who want to know more about EOSIO protocol.

EOS reaction is muted as the coin slips from the recent high.

Coinbase users now can earn EOS coins on the platform while learning about EOSIO protocol.

The largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange strives to fill the void in the scholarly sources for people who want to know more about the latest developments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain universe.

With that in mind, Coinbase has launched a reward scheme for EOS and EOSIO protocol learners. Starting from Sunday, June, 2, any Coinbase customer around the world can earn up to $10 in EOS coins by watching lessons and completing quizzes.

“We expect earning to become an increasingly important function in the crypto ecosystem–alongside buying, staking, voting, and mining — especially when paired with education,” the company wrote in an accompanying blog post.

Meanwhile, EOS reaction to the news was muted. The 6th largest digital coin slipped to $7.27 by the time of writing after hitting $8.65 on May 31. Looking technically, EOS/USD is supported by 23.6% Fibo retracement at $6.68. This support area is followed by DMA50 (daily moving average) at $5.83 and 38.2% Fibo retracement at $5.70. On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $8.00 for the upside momentum to gain traction.

EOS/USD, 1-day chart