EOS technical analysis: LTC/USD extends consolidation – Bollinger Bands

- Overwhelming bear pressure saw the sellers' grip intensify from June 1 highs.
- The prevailing consolidation will soon culminate in a breakout.
EOS pulled a formidable move from April this year. For the first time in 2019, the price thrust through $8.00 hurdle. Moreover, the digital asset extended the gains above $8.5 before hitting a snag at $8.65 on June 1.
Overwhelming bear pressure saw the sellers' grip intensify. EOS struggled to secure key support areas but the pressure pressed down even more. Tentative moving average support areas failed to hold. This opened the door for correction to July low at $3.30.
A shallow recovery has saw EOS rise above $4.5, however, there were no significant movements to higher levels. On the downside, declined are protected by the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curved. The prevailing consolidation will soon culminate in a breakout.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) gradually slopes upward signaling the buyers to increase their positions. At the same time, the level trend by the Relative Strength Index indicates that sideways is likely to prevail in the coming sessions.
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Where next after the Coinbase-Barclays divorce, US-Sino detente – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin is providing to be a safe-haven asset – and that can be painful for the cryptocurrency market when investors stop seeking refuge. The price of digital coins has dropped substantially after the US announced it would postpone some of the tariffs planned on China.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD targets 100 SMA resistance after refreshing key support
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red accept for Bitcoin Gold (BTG) and Ethereum Classic. Litecoin is trading 1.5% lower on Wednesday. The correction comes after a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $92.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD intriguingly defends $0.29 key support
Ripple like many other altcoins on the market weathered down the negative pressure across the market quite well. On the other hand, Bitcoin plunged more than $800 after breaking the support at $11,000.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD overwhelmed by selling pressure; reversal ongoing
The bear pressure affecting Bitcoin is finally catching up with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The crypto managed to extend the weekend winning streak from the weekend low around $302.38 to a weekly high at $358.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...