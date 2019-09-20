Eos technical analysis: EOS/USD drops below $4 following two straight bearish days

EOS/USD is priced around $3.94 in the early hours of Friday.

Elliott Oscillator shows two straight bearish days.

EOS/USD daily chart

Over the last two days, EOS/USD has dropped from $4.09 to $3.94. The bulls have struggled to overcome resistance at $4.10 over the previous five days. The price is trending above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight bearish sessions.

EOS/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart has found support at the upward trending line and the SMA 50 curve. On the upside, the resistance lies at the $3.97 line. The price is trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish intensity.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. This Thursday, the price dropped till the $3.86 support level and then spiked up to $4. The bulls lost their momentum and then dropped down to $3.89, before finally settling around $3.94.

Key Levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 3.9364 Today Daily Change -0.04220 Today Daily Change % -1.06 Today daily open 3.9786 Trends Daily SMA20 3.68845 Daily SMA50 3.77333 Daily SMA100 4.65571 Daily SMA200 4.9581 Levels Previous Daily High 4.0978 Previous Daily Low 3.8202 Previous Weekly High 3.9668 Previous Weekly Low 3.5144 Previous Monthly High 4.5778 Previous Monthly Low 3.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.92624 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.99176 Daily Pivot Point S1 3.83327 Daily Pivot Point S2 3.68793 Daily Pivot Point S3 3.55567 Daily Pivot Point R1 4.11087 Daily Pivot Point R2 4.24313 Daily Pivot Point R3 4.38847



