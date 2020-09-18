- EOS bulls seem exhausted by the frequent rejections under the 50 SMA since early September.
- Support is anticipated at $2.6, but if broken, EOS/USD would plunge to refresh the range between $2.2 and $2.4.
EOS has made very little progress in recovery since the free-fall across the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of September. Larger coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have made great strides towards reversing the downtrend. For instance, Bitcoin refreshed levels above $11,000 mid-this week while Ethereum has traded higher than $390.
Unfortunately, EOS failed to gain traction even with its entrance into the DeFi space, as reported. The digital asset is doddering at $2.73 at the time of writing, following a modest recovery from support at $2.6. Its immediate upside is capped under $2.8 and $3 levels, respectively.
EOSIO development update
Block.one, the company in charge of developing and maintaining the EOSIO blockchain protocol, says that it has updated the developer portal with a “Testnet Quick Start Guide.” The guide is tailor-made for users who employ EOSIO Testnet “as a testing environment for deploying smart contracts and building blockchain applications on EOSIO.” Using the Testnet, developers can launch smart contracts, perform push transactions as well as view multi-index table on a user-friendly platform.
EOS suffers multiple rejections under $3
As earlier mentioned, EOS has not been able to extend the bullish action above $3 since the drop in September's first week. The main barrier being the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 4-hour range. Another pending rejection is likely to confirm a potential breakdown and refresh levels around $2.2. Note that a previously discussed, a descending triangle suggests a breakdown target of $1.75.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights the exhaustion in the bullish camp. The indicator made another recovery from the oversold region but has stalled marginally above 50. As long as the 50 SMA continues to reject the price, EOS is bound to lose traction amid decreasing buy orders and increasing selling orders. Initial support is anticipated at $2.6, but if broken, EOS/USD could spiral to test a lower support zone between $2.2 and $2.4.
Looking at the other side of the fence
EOS is holding above the 1-hour Bollinger Band middle curve. The crypto is also supported by both the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the same hourly range. Consolidation seems to be taking over following the rejection, as mentioned earlier. The same sideways trading is highlighted by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as it levels above the mean line.
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
As long as the price holds above the Bollinger Band middle layer and the moving average support, EOS bulls will have ample time to compose themselves. Pulling the price past $2.8 would also pave the way for gains above $3, thereby invalidating the breakdown to $2.2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
The structural tension in the crypto market is increasing after yesterday's significant rise in Ethereum. The fear of being left out (FOMO) of the launch of the UNI token by Uniswap triggered the perception of the value of the Ethereum network and consequently its interest in taking part in the project.
TRX bulls to hit a brick wall at $0.03
TRON's TRX is one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 on Friday, September 18. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis and partially recovered from the losses incurred during the previous week.
EOS on the verge of a massive breakdown
EOS has made very little progress in recovery since the free-fall across the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of September. Larger coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have made great strides towards reversing the downtrend.
UniSwap Protocol’s newly launched governance token, UNI takes on DeFi by storm
UniSwap is a protocol mainly for trading and automated liquidity facilitation on Ethereum. The platform is among the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) projects in the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.