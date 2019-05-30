EOS price analysis: Market reaction indifferent to Coinbase listing

Coinbase announced that they are going to be listing EOS.

EOS/USD went up from $7.28 to $7.40 in the early hours of Friday.

Coinbase, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange giants, announced that they are going to be listing EOS. Coinbase said in a blog post:

“Starting today, Coinbase supports EOS (EOS) at Coinbase.com and in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps. Coinbase customers can now buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store EOS. EOS will be available for customers in most jurisdictions, but will not initially be available for residents of the United Kingdom or the state of New York. Additional jurisdictions may be added at a later date.”

Unfortunately, this announcement came along the same time as the crypto market crash, so EOS/USD’s price reaction has been pretty indifferent.

EOS/USD daily chart