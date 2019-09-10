- EOS/USD has recovered strongly on Monday.
- The coin stopped on approach to critical $4.0.
EOS gained over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. Despite a rather slow movement during early Asian hours, the coin remains one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.89, off the recent high reached at $3.96.
EOS/USD, the technical picture
EOS/USD managed to settle above critical $3.80, however, the further upside movement is capped by psychological $4.00. Once it is out of the way, the bullish momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $4.57 (the highest level since the beginning of August) and $5.00 with a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA200 daily located on approach. The next strong barrier awaits us on approach to psychological $6.00.
On the downside, the initial support comes on approach to $3.75. It is created by SMA50 1-hour. This area may slow down the sell-off and trigger the recovery within the current range. However, if it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $3.50 strengthened by the middle line of 1-day Bollinger Band and SMA100 1-hour.
Note, that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on intraday timeframes points downwards, which makes the short-term bearish scenario more likely.
EOS/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling with trendline resistance under $0.27
Ripple price action has leaned positively to the upside in the last few days. However, the margin of growth remains limited with the trendline resistance capping movements to the upside.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery gaining traction
Ethereum marvelously defended the short-term support during the day-one of the week’s trading. The buyers managed to push for a correction that has given way to shallow gains in the Asian session on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin ETF is apparent, ETH and XRP recover slightly
The discussion surrounding the much-anticipated Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) had taken a breather until the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Jay Clayton interview with CNBC’s Bob Pisani.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.