- EOS developers are losing interest in the project.
- EOS/USD may be vulnerable to further losses unless it gets back above $2.55.
EOS is the 9th digital asset with the current market value of $.3 billion and an average daily trading $1.5 billion. The coin has lost over 2.5% in the recent 24 hours and over 4% since the start of Monday to trade at $2.45 at the time of writing. EOS/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend in sync with the market.
EOS blockchain has a problem
Over the last year, the developers activity on EOS blockchain has decreased by 85%, according to the recent study performed by Outlier Ventures. Bitcoin Cash and TRON have also experienced the developers exodus (by 63% and 51% respectively).
The researchers found out that EOS developers had been losing their enthusiasm about the project since launch of its main network. Along with the decreased developers activity, number of updates to the project's code base on GitHub has fallen by 94%. Since the EOS network went live in 2018, the developers have launched 326 operational decentralized applications (dapps), which is only 9% of the total number of Dapps in the blockchain industry.
EOS/USD: Technical picture
On the daily chart, EOS/USD is trading marginally below the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $2.47. We will need to see a sustainable move above this area to improve the short-term picture and allow for the recovery towards the next local barrier created by daily SMA100 at $2.55. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $2.66 reinforced by a combination of daily SMA50 and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. The ultimate resistance is created by $3.00; however, the bulls will have to clear the upper line of the recent consolidation channel coupled with the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $2.88, before they get a chance to test $3.00.
On the downside, the sell-off may be extended towards May 10 low at $2.25 and to the psychological $2.00.
EOS/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
