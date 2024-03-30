- Enjin Coin price shows that its 90% uptrend after a late February breakout is under threat.
- Failure from ENJ bulls to make a comeback could lead to a 20% correction to $0.386.
- A decisive flip of the $0.696 resistance level into a support floor will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Enjin (ENJ) price sits atop a key barrier that will decide where ENJ will go next. A breakdown could lead to a double-digit correction, but a bounce here could trigger an even bigger rally.
Also read: Arbitrum Arcade launch could fuel narrative for crypto gaming tokens
Enjin Coin price at pivotal point
Enjin Coin price trigged a 94% ascent after it breached the declining trendline in late February. This move caused ENJ to pierce the $0.386 and $0.486 hurdles and set up a local top at $0.687. However, the profit-taking or exhaustion caused the altcoin to shed 27% from the top, and it currently trades at $0.499.
Going forward, investors can expect Enjin Coin price to break down the 0.486 support level and retrace lower. This move will allow the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to reset around the 50 mean level. The weekly imbalance, extending from $0.365 to $0.434, will be a key zone to accumulate ENJ.
However, for the long-term outlook to remain bullish, the Enjin Coin price needs to hold above the $0.386 support level. A breakdown of this level could attract breakout traders and holders to sell their stack, adding selling pressure to the ensuing correction.
Also read: Gaming tokens surge, in spillover effect from Bitcoin price rally: GALA, SAND, ENJ, BEAM, APE
ENJ/USDT 1-week chart
While the short-term correction thesis is logical, Bitcoin’s (BTC) slightly bearish leaning bias helps Enjin Coin price in its journey to the key support level. However, if BTC manages to overcome the lack of volatility and kickstart its ascent, then Enjin Coin price could bounce off the $0.486 support level and restart its ascent.
In such a case, Enjin Coin price could rally roughly 42% and tag the next critical resistance level at $0.698. A clean flip of this level will invalidate the potential bearish outlook for ENJ and open the path up to the $0.914 level, roughly 35% away from $0.698.
Read more: Avalanche price could rise 20% on gaming narrative ahead of GDC conference
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's move above this key level could trigger nearly 50% rally for XRP
Ripple has overcome a critical resistance level and flipped into a support floor on the weekly time frame. This development happened while XRP tightly consolidated for roughly 250 days. Investors can expect XRP to kickstart a massive rally.
Optimism price outlook with nearly $90 million worth of OP tokens flooding markets on Friday
Optimism volatility has shrunk in the ours leading to the network’s cliff unlock. It joins the likes of dYdX and Sui, which have similar events on their calendars. As token unlocks are often considered bearish catalysts, investors should brace for a reaction after the event.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Retail watches from the sidelines with a bias for shorts
Bitcoin could clear $73,777 peak as BTC bulls resurface. Ethereum might fall 10% before next leg up as ETH RSI teases with sell signal. XRP could lose $0.6000 threshold as Ripple bulls fail to show up.
Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Jito price action shows a potential cup and handle formation. Based on theoretical measurement rules, a successful breakout could yield a 56% rally to $6.0. A breakdown of the $3.86 support level would create a lower low for JTO and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.