- Elrond price holding $130.00 on a weekly closing basis.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI) still showing EGLD is overbought.
- Key moving average has caught up with price.
Elrond (EGLD) price, taken from an intra-week analysis, crashed almost 60% in February. However, if the weekly closes are used, EGLD corrected only 15% during the month. In February, the two down weeks registered losses of just 9% and 6.9% on a closing basis. A complete contrast to the intra-week numbers and it alerts traders that potential selling pressure was exhausted in the big shakeouts during those two weeks.
Elrond price contained in a well-defined price range
When price advances almost 900% over nine weeks, there will be a significant deviation from the mean, in this case, the 10-week simple moving average (SMA). At the February high at $217.03, Elrond price was almost 300% above the 10-week SMA. By far the largest deviation from the moving average since EGLD started trading. The major decline was a reaction to the extreme condition.
Today, the 10-week SMA is only 8% below the price and now becomes a major support level for any Elrond price weakness moving forward while giving traders a good risk level for trading.
The volume trend is also complementary to the bullish narrative, as it has steadily declined over the last four weeks, affirming the interpretation that selling pressure is exhausted.
The only obstacle in front of a renewed advance is the lingering overbought condition. An ideal scenario would be for Elrond price to continue to trade sideways for a couple more weeks to release the overbought condition and then launch the breakout above $168.76.
After a daily close above $168.76, Elrond price should swiftly advance to the all-time high at $217.03, locking in a 64% gain from current trading levels. More ambitious profit targets are the 1.382 extension at $265.25 and the 1.618 extension level at $295.04.
EGLD/USD weekly chart
Bears will take command on a daily close below the 0.50 retracement level of the entire gain from October 2020 at $111.77. The February low coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $90.79, and it will give respite to the selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Institutional demand for crypto drops by 60% as uncertainty looms over Bitcoin price
Institutional demand for cryptocurrency-related products has significantly declined in the United States for the week ending March 20. Despite the drop of inflows in the US, European and Canadian institutions have sustained their appetite.
ADA poised for 22% upswing despite bearish technical picture
Cardano's downtrend seems to be coming to an end. Its retreat has been steady since the sellers' rejection at $1.48 (an all-time high). A double-top pattern is likely to have contributed to the incurred losses.
Zilliqa utility hits new milestones while ZIL price prepares for 45% blast-off
Zilliqa-based Singapore dollar becomes the third-largest tokenized currency in the world. The cumulative unique visitors per month has exceeded 15 billion, suggesting investors’ interest in ZIL.
OKEx Korea shutting doors in April as Bitcoin eyes a gigantic technical breakout
OKEx, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its intention to close down its subsidiary based in South Korea on April 7. The news was communicated through a notice sent out on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.