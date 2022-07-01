$Bitcoin (BTC) has slid further since our last video registering a fresh low as expected and has already recovered some of its losses. The current structure off the low points to a double zigzag correction, however, bulls will need to get a good grip on the swing low of $18.6k to support the narrative.
$Rune (RUNE) experienced a significant rally after its own low but prices have primarily reversed to the golden pocket, making the case of a low-volume downward impulse somewhat more likely than a correction below the 50%. Can bulls hold on to the support, or are we due for further descents? For more details on which is the main and which the alternative scenarios check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.