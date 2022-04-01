"I think it’s time for us to move in that direction," the Democratic senator from Massachusetts tells Chuck Todd in an interview to be aired Thursday night U.S. time on Meet the Press Reports.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) says it's time for the U.S. to create its own central bank digital currency. Warren spoke with Chuck Todd on his show Meet the Press Reports, scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. NBCUniversal shared a partial transcript of the conversation with CoinDesk.