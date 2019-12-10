ECB policy makers set to discuss digital currency for the central bank

The European central bank set to discuss the introduction of digital currency according to Bloomberg.

Reports are similar to comments from ECB’s Benoît Cœuré speaking late last month.

Reports from Bloomberg noting that the policymakers within the European Central Bank are set to discuss its own digital currency.

There were comments just over a week ago from ECB’s Benoît Cœuré, speaking a conference in Brussels. He said that “a central bank digital currency could ensure that citizens remain able to use central bank money even if cash is eventually no longer used”.

The European Central Bank is examining whether to develop a digital currency as an alternative to cash, said Cœuré, warning that the region is falling behind the US and Asia in the global payments market.