Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

- Bitcoin price dropped by 2% within the past hour despite positive news.
- PayPal just announced that eligible US customers can already purchase cryptocurrencies through the platform.
In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible. The company has just made public that eligible US customers can already purchase cryptocurrencies through the platform.
Unfortunately, it seems that the announcement was already priced in, and Bitcoin price is experiencing a classic case of ‘sell the news,’ plummeting 2% within the past hour to the $15,900 area after touching $16,199.
Bitcoin could be poised for a correction before resuming its uptrend
Although Bitcoin price did crack $16,000, it seems that bulls are having a tough time keeping the price above this level. A new resistance level, around $16,125, was established as the most critical barrier in the short-term.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Bitcoin price has pierced four different times through the $16,125 level but never managed to close above it on the 1-hour chart. The price and the RSI have formed a clear bearish divergence, which indicates the trend is weakening. The 50-SMA at $15,637 could be the next short-term price target.
BTC IOMAP chart
However, despite the overextension of Bitcoin price, on-chain metrics suggest that there is very little resistance to the upside. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows there seems to be almost no opposition above $16,000, with the most significant area between $16,472 and $16,954. A breakout above this point could quickly drive Bitcoin price towards $18,403. On the other hand, according to the IOMAP chart, there are several strong support areas below $16,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin parabolic upswing eyes $20,000, market bull cycle continues
Cryptocurrencies are primarily green on Thursday; perhaps the uptrend is supported by Bitcoin’s recent surge to $16,000. This bullish momentum is, however, not enough to make ballistic price movements across the market.
Everything you need to know about Ethereum 2.0 before mainnet launch
Ethereum 2.0 rollout is scheduled for December 1. The launch of the second version of the Ethereum protocol, also known as Serenity, may become the biggest event of the year for the industry.
XLM’s two-month-long consolidation reaches tipping point
Stellar looks forward to a breakout as the Fibonacci index presents possible inflection points. A breakout above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level could result in an upswing to $0.12.
Buying The Dip: Searching for red candlesticks in bull market is a profitable strategy
Bull markets come with opportunities to buy the dip that are incredibly profitable. Moving averages play a vital role in identifying nearly precise points of reversal while confirming up trending markets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.