- US Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference.
- Organizers confirmed on Wednesday that Trump is on the agenda for the July conference.
- Bitcoin sustains above $58,000 on Thursday, erasing less than 1% of its value on the day.
Donald Trump is lined up to speak at a Bitcoin conference in July, per the event’s organizers. The former US President’s address would highlight his pro-crypto stance and fuel positive sentiment of market participants.
Trump to speak at largest Bitcoin conference
Donald Trump will speak at a Bitcoin conference this month, according to a confirmation from the event’s organizers, an address that would highlight his growing embrace of the cryptocurrency industry.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is due to deliver his speech on July 27 on the main stage of the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, organizer BTC Media LLC said in a statement late Wednesday.
The team said that speeches on the agenda had been rescheduled given the special guest’s confirmation to speak at the conference.
OFFICIAL: DONALD TRUMP TO SPEAK AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST #BITCOIN CONFERENCE THIS MONTH! pic.twitter.com/VOqaUpo3tG— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 10, 2024
Trump has made his pro-crypto stance clear throughout his campaign and said on his Truth Social account that “Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency).”
Trump’s appearance at the conference coincides with the crypto-focused election. The former president started accepting Bitcoin donations in May 2024, supporting cryptocurrency and its utility while setting the stage for crypto policy and regulation in the US.
Trump has previously said that he wants all Bitcoins to be “Made in the USA.”
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $58,160, up 0.77% on Thursday.
