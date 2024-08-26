- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu erase over 3% of their value on the day while holding onto seven-day gains.
- DOGS community launched the on-chain claiming of airdrops, TON network could face stress test with up to 10 million users trading at once.
- SUNDOG and CAT added nearly 30% to their value in the last 24 hours as spotlight shifts to new meme coins.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, have erased over 3% of their value on Monday. Meme coins SunDog (SUNDOG) and Simon’s Cat (CAT), on the other hand, rallied over 30% in the last 24 hours per CoinGecko data.
New meme coins steal the spotlight from blue-chip memes like DOGE and SHIB with double-digit gains for holders.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bite the dust, while SUNDOG, CAT rally
SUNDOG and CAT rallied in the double-digits in the last 24 hours per CoinGecko data. Other lesser known meme coins Daddy Tate (DADDY), Fwog (FWOG), and Resistance Dog (REDO) extended gains by 20%, 28% and 46% in the same time frame.
SUNDOG was launched by Justin Sun, the creator of TRON, and the Tron-based token was issued on the launchpad Sunpump. The meme coin amassed over $288 million in market capitalization since launch, as of August 26, 2024.
Meme coin prices on CoinGecko
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu erased over 3% of their value on Monday and trade at $0.1070 and $0.00001468, respectively.
DOGS listed on major exchanges, TON network faces stress test
DOGS is a meme coin native to the social messaging app Telegram and garnered a large user base through its tap-to-earn model. The TON community noted early on August 26 that the network could face a stress-test trying to keep up with a maximum of 10 million users trading DOGS simultaneously.
Colin Wu, an Asian journalist, reported that slight delays in transaction processing are expected.
TON said that since the DOGS community has launched the on-chain claiming process, the current processing speed of requests has reached 150,000 times per minute. The TON network will be subjected to stress testing with up to 10 million users trading simultaneously. Binance…— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 26, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum bulls could stage 30% rally following Fed Chair's keynote, withdrawing over 284K ETH from exchanges
Ethereum is up over 6% on Friday as bulls have initiated heavy buying pressure following indications from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell that an interest rate cut is imminent.
SUI, OP, ZETA lead $160 million crypto token unlocks next week
The crypto market will witness another round of heavy token unlocks next week, with $164.2 million of cliff unlocks entering into the circulating supply of several top altcoins, per crypto intelligence firm Token Unlocks.
XRP trades above $0.60, Ripple whales shed token holdings
Ripple whales holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP tokens slightly decreased their holdings between August 22 and 23. XRP retail traders holding less than 1,000 tokens accumulated the asset, while whales dropped their assets.
Here's why Bitcoin and the crypto market rallied after Fed Chair's speech
Bitcoin has gained nearly 5% alongside a rally across the crypto market in the past 24 hours following indications of interest rate cut from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote on Friday morning.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling. Additionally, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows this week, and continued Mt.Gox fund movements could bring volatility in Bitcoin's price in the coming days.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.