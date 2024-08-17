- Dogecoin wallet addresses with greater than 10 billion DOGE climbed by 50% in the last 30 days, per IntoTheBlock data.
- Nearly 48% of the wallet addresses holding Dogecoin are currently sitting on unrealized losses.
- DOGE could extend gains by 12% and revisit $0.1145.
Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem noted a surge in whale wallet holdings. Data from on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock show a 50% increase in the count of wallet addresses holding over 10 billion DOGE.
DOGE trades at $0.10227 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin whales scoop up the meme coin during dip
In the last 30 days, through the crypto market crash, large wallet investors accumulated Dogecoin. Wallets with over 10 billion DOGE tokens have increased by 50% per IntoTheBlock data.
Dogecoin addresses by holdings 30-day change
The chart above shows slight changes in wallets holding different volumes of DOGE tokens. An increase in whale wallet holdings is a positive sign for the asset, when combined with decrease in selling pressure.
Data from the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) metric shows that nearly 48% of the wallet addresses holding Dogecoin are currently sitting on unrealized losses. Typically, a wallet holder is less likely to realize a loss, reducing the selling pressure on the asset.
Dogecoin could rally 12%
Dogecoin dipped from its March 28 peak of $0.2288 to the August 5 low of $0.08050. In its recovery, DOGE is expected to extend gains towards key support for February to July 2024, a 12% rally.
The DOGE/USDT daily chart below shows Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line, meaning there is positive underlying momentum in Dogecoin price trend.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
Dogecoin could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.09000 and $0.09400, in the event of a correction.
