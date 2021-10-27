- Dogecoin price is traversing a rising wedge formation, suggesting a short-term correction on the horizon.
- A breakdown of the lower trend line is likely to result in a retest of the $0.235 support floor.
- A bounce from this barrier will likely propel DOGE by 50% to the range high at $0.352.
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Dogecoin price prepares for massive uptrend
Dogecoin price created three higher lows and two higher highs as it rallied 44% from September 29. Connecting trend lines with these swing points reveals the formation of a rising wedge. This technical formation forecasts a 19% descent to $0.207, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low and adding it to the breakout point at $0.256.
However, investors can expect Dogecoin price to stabilize around the $0.236 support floor. The profits from the meme coin investors are eventually going to cycle to other dog-themed cryptocurrencies, out of which Dogecoin is a strong contender. Therefore, a potential spike in buying pressure around this barrier will likely trigger an uptrend for DOGE.
If this run-up manages to climb past the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.273, it will confirm the start of a bull rally. In such a case, Dogecoin price will retest the $0.30 barrier followed by the range high at $0.352.
This ascent from $0.236 to $0.352 will constitute a 50% move.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking dull for the meme coin, a breakdown of the $0.236 will indicate a weakness among buyers. If the resulting retracement falls below $0.225, the bullish thesis will face invalidation as it would create a lower low.
In this situation, Dogecoin price will retest the intended target at $0.207 and, in a bearish case, the range low at $0.194.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
