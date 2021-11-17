- Dogecoin price on a knife’s edge, significant drop forecasted if buyers dry up.
- Bullish fundamental data regarding the Dogecoin-funded DOGE-1 satellite fails to entice buying.
- The threshold to keep Dogecoin from falling becomes increasingly difficult to overcome.
Dogecoin price has, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, faced strong selling over the past few days. But unlike most altcoins, Dogecoin is positioned against an imminent price collapse.
Dogecoin price at risk of dropping to $0.18, could drop over 75% to $0.08
Dogecoin price is at a tipping point. A close at or below the $0.23 value area would likely create a fast move to the $0.18 level. From there, Dogecoin is at its greatest risk of a downside move.
A look at the 2021 Volume Profile shows an extremely thin traded range between $0.18 and $0.08 – almost no trading has occurred between those price levels. This is concerning because price treats those low volume levels like a vacuum. In other words, if Dogecoin price were to drop below $0.18, then it is likely to get ‘sucked’ into a vacuum of vacant volume to the next high volume node. The following high-volume node doesn’t appear until $0.08 - $0.09.
Despite the bullish news about an upcoming moon satellite entirely funded by Dogecoin and christened DOGE-1, there has been little interest to support Dogecoin price. This can be observed by looking at the oscillators. The Composite Index is at an angle where it will cross below its moving averages very soon. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index is rejected against the first overbought level in a bear market at 55.
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Dogecoin price has a difficult path to invalidate any near-term bearish outlook. Because of the Volume Profile, it is easier for Dogecoin to move lower than it is to move higher. Dogecoin also needs to close above all of its Ichimoku levels on the weekly chart to return to a clear bull market. That will only happen if Dogecoin can rally and close to at least $0.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors shake with fear as Mt. Gox prepares to dump 141,000 BTC
Analysts believe that Mt. Gox's comeback combined with the recent Bitcoin spot ETF rejection has triggered a drop in BTC price. The Bitcoin tokens that Mt.Gox exchange is expected to return to investors and traders were acquired between $100 to $1000. This could trigger a cascading sell-off in Bitcoin.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to rebound by 15%
Cardano price has seen a massive downswing over the week, causing it to slide below crucial barriers. Fortunately, this correction is above a significant demand zone that will likely trigger a buying spree, pushing ADA higher.
SafeMoon price forms bearish triangle, ready to dip lower
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price is under siege by further bearish price action as Safemoon price is squeezed against the temporary floor at $0.00000289. As bears continue selling alongside the descending red top line, expect momentum to prove too big for bulls to defend and to see a break lower through the floor. Expect further downside continuation toward $0.00000100.
Top 5 Best penny cryptocurrencies to invest in (2021)
Cryptocurrencies saw a massive rally during the 2021 bull run. Altcoins, DeFi blue chips and even meme coins saw their value more than double in a few days to months. This expansion in their price is something that happens during every boom cycle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.