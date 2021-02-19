Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets massive rebound after holding key level

- Dogecoin price had a bullish breakout from a key pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset has re-tested the previous resistance level and aims for a 40% rebound.
- However, on-chain metrics show that DOGE faces many barriers ahead.
Dogecoin price has been trading inside a downtrend since February 8 as the hype surrounding the project has faded away, especially after the last announcement from Elon Musk. Nonetheless, the digital asset seems ready for an excellent rebound towards $0.076.
Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% move
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price had a breakout above a descending triangle pattern with a target of 40% towards $0.076. After the initial spike to $0.064, the digital asset dropped to re-test the previous resistance level, now turned into support, which has held so far.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
There is a critical resistance level formed at $0.06, which coincides with the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA points. A clear breakout above this key level will quickly push Dogecoin price up to $0.076 in the short-term.
DOGE IOMAP chart
However, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows steep resistance ahead above $0.054 until $0.06, which gives the upper hand to the bears. The most significant support area is located between $0.048 and $0.049, which means a fall towards this range is likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
