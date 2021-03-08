Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.07 after breakout from key pattern

- Dogecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern.
- DOGE bulls target $0.07 as the next price after shifting the momentum back in their favor.
- The digital asset could see a pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline.
Dogecoin price was trading sideways for the most part until a significant breakout from a key pattern which has already pushed the digital asset up by 15%.
Dogecoin price could quickly jump to $0.07
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin had a major breakout from a descending triangle pattern with a price target of $0.07, calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
DOGE/USD 12-hour chart
According to the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart there is low resistance to the upside. The most significant range is located between $0.057 and $0.059.
DOGE IOMAP chart
However, it is often the case that after a major breakout, the price of an asset pulls back towards the previous resistance level for a re-test. In this case, Dogecoin could touch $0.054 before a continuation to the price target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
