- Dogecoin price drops for six consecutive gains.
- Bears wipe out nearly all of the 50% gains generated from January 11.
- A successful retest of the falling wedge will likely generate a new uptrend.
Dogecoin price action has been an absolute joy for short-sellers – but that joy may turn bitter very soon. Dogecoin broke out of the rising wedge pattern on January 13 and is just now retesting that trendline breakout.
Dogecoin price shows resiliency among crypto wide rout
Dogecoin price experienced a strong bounce and rally off of the weekly lows and the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern. At the same time, DOGE could be developing the beginning of the right shoulder of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, signaling a bullish reversal in the future.
Another reason for a bullish outlook in the immediate future is the presence of a Tower Pattern on the Point and Figure chart. However, tower patterns are rare and only form when two columns develop an equal number of boxes in each column; ten or more is the requirement. The entry on a tower pattern is the three-box reversal.
A hypothetical long entry trade setup is now open for Dogecoin price. The long idea is a buy stop order at $0.17, a stop loss at $0.15, and a profit target at $0.315. The current O-column can move two more boxes lower before the Tower Pattern is invalidated. As DOGE moves lower, the entry and stop follow in tandem, but the profit target at $0.315 remains the same.
The trade idea represents a 7.25:1 reward/risk setup for Dogecoin price. However, targets with such a wide range between the entry and profit target very rarely hit; there are normal pullbacks and whipsaws involved on the way. For that reason, a three-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit generated post entry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin is a security and will be regulated, says Jim Cramer
The host of Mad Money, a CNBC show, issued a warning to Dogecoin holders. Cramer believes that Dogecoin is a security and it will be regulated soon. Analysts believe that the Dogecoin price could start an uptrend.
Shiba Inu price set to crash by 70% as critical support weakens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to be controlled by bears after the dead-cat bounce in stock markets yesterday evening. With the Nasdaq closing sharply lower, giving up earlier gains, cryptocurrencies are being dragged into a selloff on its coattails, and bearish headwinds persist.
Chainlink price at make-or-break point while global markets tumble
Chainlink price has seen a massive collapse over the past five days, resulting in a retest of a crucial barrier. This downswing is not localized to the crypto markets and seems to originate on Wall Street after the Fed tightens the interest rates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.