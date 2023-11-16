Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE in a fit to break $0.0786 after three unsuccessful attempts

- Dogecoin price is making a fourth attempt to break the $0.0786 critical resistance with a target objective of $0.0850 in mind.
- DOGE could rise 10%, steered by bullish on-chain metrics with increased crowd interaction for the leading meme coin.
- Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur upon a decisive candlestick close below $0.0675.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price will not relent despite multiple rejections from a crucial supply barrier as the $0.0850 remains an enticing target.
Also Read: Dogecoin price coils up for a 10% move north with bullish on-chain metrics to show for it
Dogecoin price eyes $0.0850 with intent
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is up 7% after the $0.0722 support level broke its fall in the three-day crash beginning November 12 to 14. It came after a rejection from the midline of the supply zone at $0.0786, a critical hurdle that continues to keep DOGE stunted.
With DOGE bulls still in the driver’s seat, Dogecoin price could still overcome the said roadblock as momentum continues to rise, indicated by upward-facing Relative Strength Index. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) also bolsters the case to the upside as they continue to hold in the positive territory.
For a confirmed uptrend, Dogecoin price must overcome and close above the $0.0786 resistance level, to flip the supply zone extending from $0.0767 to $0.0803 into a bullish breaker above the $0.0815 resistance level. This would not only bring the $0.0850 target within grasp, but would also open the expanse for the dog-themed coin to foray higher.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Dogecoin onchain metrics to support bullish outlook
Several on-chain metrics from behavior analytics platform Santiment support the bullish outlook. For starters, whale activity is increasing, with the total number of DOGE transfers taking place on the chain that is worth more than $100,000 USD and more than $1 million USD is increasing. This bolsters the case to the upside.
DOGE Santiment: Whale transaction count
Adding weight to the bullish thesis, the daily active addresses are also increasing, indicating that newer unique addresses continue to be involved in DOGE transactions and pointing to a growing crowd interaction. When a rise in Tether (USDT) stablecoin and an increasing volume of active stablecoin deposits support this metric, it shows that new players are buying the asset with fresh capital flowing into the market to drive Dogecoin price.
DOGE Santiment: Active stablecoin deposit, USDT market cap, daily active addresses
However, should Dogecoin price meet yet another rejection from the $0.0786 resistance level, the price could pull south, potentially breaking below the $0.0722 support level. In the dire case, it could slip below the 25-, and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.0716 and $0.0685 levels to test the $0.0675 support level, or worse, the 100-day EMA at $0.0673. Such a move would denote a 12% slump, invalidating the current bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE in a fit to break $0.0786 after three unsuccessful attempts
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is up 7% after the $0.0722 support level broke its fall in the three-day crash beginning November 12 to 14. It came after a rejection from the midline of the supply zone at $0.0786, a critical hurdle that continues to keep DOGE stunted.
Shib Inu price jumps 7% as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces partnership with Shibarium
Shiba Inu has found strength after what had been a steep fall, hinging on a critical support from which it nurtures an uptrend. The tailwinds sprout from a recent announcement, serving as a bullish fundamental development for the meme cryptocurrency.
Render price skyrockets by 25% as Binance announces RNDR listing on its Japanese exchange
Render price is seeing one of the largest single-day growth this month as the AI token hits a 19-month high. Generally, such large rallies are either run by speculation or major network development, and fortunately, in the case of RNDR, it is the latter.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls take advantage of recent dip with $40,000 in sight
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing strength again after a stark correction on Tuesday that bruised the market. Ethereum (ETH) is following the trend set by the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.