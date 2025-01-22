- Dogecoin price rose 5% on Wednesday to reclaim $0.38 as Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the DOGE department.
- The newly launched DOGE website featured the Dogecoin logo, sparking intense speculation and excitement among DOGE traders.
- In the derivative markets, DOGE bull traders mounted $140 million leveraged long positions betting on further upside.
Dogecoin price rose 5% on Wednesday to reclaim $0.38 as Donald Trump signed the DOGE department into law. Media reports linking the Dogecoin logo to the official DOGE website sparked bullish speculations that a $0.50 breakout could be imminent.
Why is Dogecoin price going up?
Dogecoin price sees muted gains as Trump officially signs DOGE into law.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a groundbreaking initiative tasked with modernizing federal IT systems.
The new department, informally dubbed DOGE, will be led by Elon Musk, who brings his technological expertise to the helm.
In his announcement, Trump underscored the department's mission to enhance government efficiency, with a focus on overhauling outdated IT infrastructure.
Dogecoin Price Action, January 22, 2025 | Source: TradingView
Adding to the intrigue, the newly launched DOGE website prominently displays the Dogecoin logo, sparking widespread speculation among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
However, neither Elon Musk nor the department's official X account has confirmed any formal connection between Dogecoin and the initiative.
Dogecoin’s price saw a modest rise following the announcement, climbing 5.2% within 24 hours of the executive order’s signing.
While the gains reflected initial market enthusiasm, the rally remained tempered as investors awaited further clarity on the potential link between Dogecoin and the newly established department.
Sell-the-news triggers, Vivek Ramaswamy’s exit dampening DOGE price momentum
Dogecoin (DOGE) price performance on the day was notably subdued at 5%, compared to other assets like Tornado Cash (TORN) and Monero (XMR), which both registered double-digit gains.
Several factors contributed to the subdued performance. One significant issue was the announcement of the DOGE unit months ago, which led many investors to already price the development.
US Federal Goverment confirms D.O.G.E, January 21, 2025 | Source: Whitehouse.gov
This early anticipation prevented DOGE from successfully breaking above the crucial $0.40 level, which many traders had closely watched.
Additionally, some existing holders executed a typical “sell-the-news” strategy, opting to take profits rather than hold, further dampening the DOGE market momentum.
Moreover, the market sentiment surrounding DOGE was also affected by the recent exit of Vivek Ramaswamy, who stepped down from his role in the cryptocurrency space to pursue his campaign for Ohio governor.
This unexpected move introduced an element of controversy that tempered investor enthusiasm.
Despite the challenges, the broader memecoin market continues to show resilience.
New tokens like TRUMP and MELANIA have generated significant interest, providing a glimmer of hope for DOGE holders.
If key support levels hold, Dogecoin could potentially extend its gains in the days ahead, as market participants remain engaged in the memecoin sector.
DOGE Price Forecast: A $0.40 breakout could validate bullish dominance
Dogecoin price action hints at a potential bullish breakout near $0.40, supported by the technical indicators.
The Keltner Channel (KC), visible in the chart, shows a contracting volatility range, with the midline at $0.36226 acting as immediate support. DOGE is currently trading at $0.36102, just below this key level, following a mild -2.89% daily dip.
Dogecoin price forecast | DOGEUSDT
The recent surge to $0.40 (5.18% higher) shows that buying pressure remains strong, evidenced by a substantial daily volume spike of 5.61B DOGE.
This high volume and the upper KC breach on Monday suggest bulls are aggressively testing resistance.
A close above $0.36226 could revalidate bullish dominance, targeting $0.43521, the upper KC limit.
However, bearish risks persist. The failure to reclaim $0.36226 convincingly might lead to a retracement toward $0.28931, the KC lower boundary.
This would confirm that bears have regained short-term control, invalidating the upward scenario.
Traders should monitor a daily close above $0.36226 or below $0.28931 for clearer directional cues.
A decisive move toward $0.40 will likely define DOGE’s next trend phase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Holds $105K mark as MicroStrategy adds 11,000 BTC, Trump pardons Silk Road creator Ulbricht
Bitcoin price trades around $105,000 on Wednesday after rebounding from the $100K support level the previous day. Michael Salyor’s MicroStrategy announced on Tuesday that it has acquired 11,000 BTC worth $1.1 billion, and President Donald Trump pardoned Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht.
World Liberty Financial adds $47 million of ETH and wBTC each to celebrate Trump’s inauguration
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WLFI) added $47 million of wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) and Ethereum (ETH) each to celebrate Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on Monday.
Top 5 made in USA altcoins tackle uncertainty on Trump’s return: XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche
Crypto market capitalization of altcoins developed in the U.S. crossed $544.15 billion on Wednesday, January 22. Among cryptocurrencies trending in the U.S., XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, and Avalanche have gained in the past 24 hours, per CoinGecko data.
President Donald Trump plans $500 billion in AI infrastructure with OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle
President Donald Trump announced a “Stargate” project for $500 billion in investment to advance the US AI infrastructure. The project will deploy an initial investment of $100 billion, scaling up to $500 billion, to establish advanced data centers and infrastructure in Texas.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.