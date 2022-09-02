- Dogecoin price failed to break out and has since lost 30% of market value.
- DOGE price has breached the ascending trendline that provided bullish support throughout the summer.
- Holding the profittable trade over the weekend comes with forseaable risk.
Dogecoin price fools breakout traders as bears aim to wipe out summer's gains.
Dogecoin price falls accordingly.
Dogecoin price currency auctions at $0.06 as the bears have managed to breach the July 26 swing low. The end-of-month low was established before a 49% rally with breakout bulls considering a potential 200% bull run.
Dogecoin price would end up fooling the participants of the prospective triangle breakout as it topped at $$0.087 on August 16. The world's notorious meme coin then fell penny-from Eiffel style and has since brought a 30% loss of market value to the Dogecoin community.
Last Month's Trade Idea
Amidst the breakout, the call was made not to partake in the hype as the $0,088 level showed considerable smart money involvement.
"Dogecoin price could be a sucker's rally. Placing a short entry will be justifiable if bulls cannot hold support above $0.085."
DogeCoin 9/17 Bearish Trade Thesis
Hours later, the bears forced the Doge through the definitive line in the sand, catalyzing the 30% decline.Traders participating in the bearish trade idea are currently in profit .93% x their initial risk capital.
In Summary
The DOGE price has breached through a supportive trend line which has provided support for the digital dog coin through the majority of the summer. If market conditions persist, an additional 20% plummet will likely wipe out trading liquidity under the June 18 swing low at $0.059.
However, trying to hold on to the trade in hopes of scavenging the last bit of the forecasted profit will be highly risky. Weekends tend to witness smart money liquidations, and the DOGE price holds no authority for exemption.
Invalidationof the bearish thesis aiming for the June 18 swing low at $0.049, remains above $0.112.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of DOGE, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
