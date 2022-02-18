Dogecoin price plunged over the past week as the meme coin adjusts to crypto bloodbath

- Dogecoin price plunged 8.5% over the past seven days as the meme coin suffered a drop in the bloodbath.
- The meme coin’s creator started a petition for Twitter to add a Dogecoin tip jar on the social media platform.
- Analysts believe Dogecoin price is ready for a trend reversal, starting a relief rally.
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus started a petition asking social media platform Twitter to add a DOGE tip jar. Dogecoin price posted nearly 9% losses over the past week due to rising global tension.
Dogecoin could make a comeback with a relief rally
Billy Markus, the creator of the Dogecoin network, tweeted about a DOGE tipping jar. Markus has started a petition requesting the social media platform Twitter to add Dogecoin tipping and urged his followers to sign the petition and show their support.
hey @Twitter, y’all should add #DogeTwitterTipJar - #dogecoin is the original tipping cryptocurrency of the internet, it just makes too much sense— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 18, 2022
for everyone else, here’s a petition to sign - let’s show our interest shibes! - https://t.co/E0eoGXMDMq
pic.twitter.com/jmkTWE47T1
Recently Tesla started accepting Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise. This helped boost the meme coin’s adoption and fueled demand consistently. Markus’s suggestion to add a Dogecoin tipping jar on Twitter could have a similar effect on the meme coin’s price.
Dogecoin has posted over 8% losses over the past week. Proponents believe that a revival in the meme coin’s demand could act as a catalyst for Dogecoin price.
The crypto data intelligence platform Doge Whale Alert notes that Dogecoin is hitting exchanges. There is a spike in the inflow of the meme coin to exchanges. Historically a spike in inflow indicates a rise in selling pressure and the subsequent drop in Dogecoin price.
FXStreet analysts evaluated where Dogecoin price is headed next and predicted that the meme coin is set for another rally. In a relief rally, the meme coin’s price is on track for a leg higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price is currently retracing after failing to pierce through a thick resistance barrier. Going forward, investors can expect the pullback to bounce off a significant support level confluence and give the uptrend another go.
Mark Cuban is bullish on MATIC and Ethereum, despite drop in the altcoin’s price
Institutional capital inflow to altcoins continues, and Mark Cuban believes MATIC and Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin. MATIC price recently suffered a drop, and analysts predict a continuation of the downtrend.
Binance Coin price eyes retest of $475 as BNB bulls comeback
Binance Coin price has been on a steady downtrend after failing to set up a higher high. This downswing is currently stabilizing around a support level as BNB prepares for a new attempt.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price has been on a downswing for the past two days and is currently attempting to make a U-turn. There is a good chance MANA will slide lower before triggering a quick run-up.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.