Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price climbs as Binance Smart Chain whales accumulate meme coins

- Large wallet investors on the Binance Smart Chain continue scooping up Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins.
- Dogecoin is the fourth-largest holding of whales on the Binance Smart Chain, while Shiba Inu is the ninth.
- Analysts predict a rally in Shiba Inu price as bulls exhibit strength and target $0.000050.
Whales on the Binance Smart Chain consistently scooped in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu through recent bloodbaths. The accumulation has pushed the Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins’ price higher.
Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies accumulated by whales
Crypto data intelligence platform WhaleStats revealed that the top 1000 large wallets on the Binance Smart Chain network had accumulated Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Whales’ portfolio includes Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins.
The largest holding of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales is Bitcoin, followed by Ethereum, Matic and Dogecoin. The 1000 largest whales on BSC hold $46 million in Dogecoin. Large wallet investors hold $26 million in Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu.
Leading cryptocurrency analyst Guy of the YouTube channel Coin Bureau revealed in his latest video that he believes Shiba Inu price could break into a rally, eyeing a 50% climb with the meme coin’s foray into the metaverse.
Guy said,
Shiba Inu appears to be creating a metaverse world of its own […] SHIB still seems to be stuck in hibernation, but if that cup and handle plays out on the daily, we could see a 50% pump in the near future.
WhaleStat’s latest update revealed a spike in capital inflow in Shiba Inu. The meme coin’s inflow increased 850%.
Analysts at FXStreet have predicted a Shiba Inu price rally as large wallet investors exhibit strength. Analysts have set a target of $0.000050 for Shiba Inu price.
