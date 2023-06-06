- Dogecoin price slipped to trade at $0.063 at one point on May 5, following Bitcoin’s lead.
- DOGE whales did make some moves, with their volume averaging close to $1.5 billion over the week.
- The mid-term cohorts’ domination over the DOGE supply declined to 42%, with short-term holders now holding 25% of the entire supply.
Dogecoin price is currently following Bitcoin’s lead, bringing the meme coin down to three-month lows and testing a key support level. The cryptocurrency has been a highly influenced token for a long time now, but with DOGE’s charm fading away, even some of its most faithful investors seem to be pulling back.
Dogecoin price falls back to March lows
Dogecoin price, trading at $0.066 at the time of writing, stood over 8% below yesterday’s opening price as the meme coin witnessed corrections following Bitcoin price falling below $26,000. BTC, at present, is trading right around $25,750 and has brought the entire crypto market down with it, erasing nearly 4.92% or about $52 billion in the span of a day.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
But the bigger problem in the case of DOGE lies in the fact that it is not observing much support from its investors. Whales, which stand to be some of the most crucial cohorts for any cryptocurrency, have been making minimal moves for the last couple of weeks.
Throughout May, these whales averaged under $2 billion, and at the time of writing, the volume slipped to $1.5 billion.
Dogecoin whale transaction volume
Furthermore, Dogecoin is losing the confidence of its investors quicker than it can hold. This is visible in the decline in holdings of mid-term holders, the cohort that has held on to its supply for more than a month but less than a year.
The change in supply can be observed in their falling domination, which has come down from 60% at the start of May to 42.85% at present. The lost supply has thus moved to the short-term holders that have been holding their DOGE for less than a month. This cohort now commands over 25% of the entire circulating supply.
Dogecoin supply distribution by time held
If their conviction persists through the crash and the meme coin recovers, it will push the supply back into the mid-term holders’ category. The chances of an immediate recovery appear bleak as the altcoin recently experienced a bearish crossover on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also in the bearish zone, barely tipping into the oversold zone. The latter intensifying might trigger a recovery, but until then, Dogecoin price will be vulnerable to a fall to $0.0619.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano network’s Charles Hoskinson warns traders against AI token scams ahead of Apple developer conference
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has warned the crypto trading community against scams. With market participants watching the upcoming Apple 2023 WWDC lined up for Monday, there is a rally in artificial intelligence-based (AI) tokens.
Terra LUNA Classic price on the rise as Montenegro court approves Do Kwon’s second bail request
Terra LUNA Classic price yielded double-digit gains overnight for holders. LUNC price rallied in response to the recent development in Do Kwon’s bail request. The next hearing in Kwon’s case is June 16.
Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September
Ripple has a 25% chance of winning its legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), according to pro-XRP attorney John Deaton. Over the weekend, Deaton shared his opinion on Ripple’s likelihood of both an outright win and a partial victory.
Why Solana price is primed for 30% rally
Solana price shows quite a few developments on the daily chart, all of which point to a bullish future for SOL holders. Investors can expect a quick run-up, which could develop into a medium-term uptrend if these optimistic conditions remain bullish.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.