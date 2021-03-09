  • Mark Cuban has endorsed Dogecoin once again, stating that it could reach $1.
  • The digital asset had a significant 24% rally in the past day but has retraced hard.
  • DOGE remains bullish in the short-term despite the recent 10% sell-off.

Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1. 

If we sell 6,556,000,000 DOGE in Mavs merchandise, Dogecoin should definitely reach $1. 

Dogecoin sees a lot of success as payment method 

According to Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks have already done more than 20,000 Dogecoin in transactions- Dogecoin is often used as a payment method and cryptocurrency to send funds through exchanges as it is fast and has a low fee.

doge price

DOGE/USD 12-hour chart

In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin price had a 24% rally towards $0.063 following Mark Cuban comments. However, the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal on the 12-hour chart which could quickly send Dogecoin down to $0.05 again. 

doge price

DOGE IOMAP chart

To invalidate the potential sell signal, bulls will need to push Dogecoin price above the last high. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows that the most significant resistance area is located between $0.057 and $0.059. A breakout above this point will push Dogecoin price towards $0.065 as there is weaker resistance ahead.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics

BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics

Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000. 

More Bitcoin News

VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs

VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs

VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing. 

More VeChain news

The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%

The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%

Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.

More Cryptocurrencies News

THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory

THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory

Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
 

More Theta News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location