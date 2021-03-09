- Mark Cuban has endorsed Dogecoin once again, stating that it could reach $1.
- The digital asset had a significant 24% rally in the past day but has retraced hard.
- DOGE remains bullish in the short-term despite the recent 10% sell-off.
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
If we sell 6,556,000,000 DOGE in Mavs merchandise, Dogecoin should definitely reach $1.
Dogecoin sees a lot of success as payment method
According to Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks have already done more than 20,000 Dogecoin in transactions- Dogecoin is often used as a payment method and cryptocurrency to send funds through exchanges as it is fast and has a low fee.
DOGE/USD 12-hour chart
In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin price had a 24% rally towards $0.063 following Mark Cuban comments. However, the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal on the 12-hour chart which could quickly send Dogecoin down to $0.05 again.
DOGE IOMAP chart
To invalidate the potential sell signal, bulls will need to push Dogecoin price above the last high. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows that the most significant resistance area is located between $0.057 and $0.059. A breakout above this point will push Dogecoin price towards $0.065 as there is weaker resistance ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics
Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000.
VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs
VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing.
The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%
Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.
THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory
Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.