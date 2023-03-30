- Dogecoin price is currently trading at $0.0745, looking to rally by 12.5% to touch $0.0840.
- Nearly 32.3 billion DOGE were purchased at an average price of $0.0840, which would turn profitable if prices rose further.
- The meme coin is noting no significant support from investors or bulls, making the probability of a 12.5% rally rather weak.
Dogecoin price has had one of the most disappointing runs over the last 30 days, which has resulted from a lack of interest from investors. However, if these investors were to suffer more losses, it would be a making of their own as DOGE only needs a push to this level for holders to become profitable again.
Dogecoin price needs a little push
Dogecoin price drew a lot of interest from investors back in October last year but declined significantly over the next few months as the quotes kept falling. DOGE has been painting red on the charts since marking the year-to-date high of $0.959 back in February.
While other altcoins managed to mark new 2023 highs in the last few days, Dogecoin price only increased by a little over 15% to trade at $0.0745. But investors are awaiting another 12.6% rally that could bring back the profits that they have not seen for over a month now.
According to the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) indicator, over 32.27 billion DOGE worth nearly $2.5 billion at current trading price await recovery.
Bought at an average price of $0.0840, these tokens would become profitable once again when the Dogecoin price flips the critical resistance of $0.0826 into a support floor. This would enable the investors to push the price further up and turn the DOGE holders profitable once again.
Dogecoin GIOM
However, the investors are the issue at the moment. The network has been noting very little presence when it comes to DOGE holders. The daily active addresses in the case of Dogecoin have been hovering at an average of 53,000 against 4.26 million total addresses with a balance on the network.
Dogecoin daily active addresses
Not even Dogecoin whales have been active, as observed by the transaction volume. Except for a spike to $1.62 billion last week, the average whale movement has generated less than $1 billion on a daily basis.
Thus, DOGE investors need to become active again in order for the Dogecoin price to take a bullish turn and chart a 12% rally.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
If that fails to happen and investors pull back as the attempt to breach the critical resistance fails, the meme coin could decline again to potentially test the critical support at $0.0618. Losing this level would invalidate the bullish thesis and drag the altcoin down to September 2022 lows of $0.0570.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Sandbox whale moves $260m of SAND to new address on Day 2 of Metaverse Fashion Week
The Sandbox stands among the leading metaverse platforms, boasting commendable price performance in 2023, having risen almost 70% year-to-date. The metaverse project has also scored notable high-profile partnerships.
This is how bearish whales threaten MATIC’s bullish potential, is a 10% plunge underway?
Polygon MATIC price is trading with a bearish bias in lower timeframes, but bulls are leading in the higher timeframes. The network has recorded strong retail demand and market reaction following the Polygon zkEVM product launch.
Shiba Inu could rise 15% by the end of the week, here’s why
Shiba Inu price has recovered from a massive sell-off earlier in the week. The revival comes as SHIB takes advantage of the broader rally in the crypto industry, with Bitcoin (BTC) steadily peeling off its losses by rising 5.33% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.