Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE battles key hurdles above $0.05 on Eion Musk’s tweets

- DOGE bulls struggle to overcome three-week-old resistance line, 21-day SMA.
- Eion Musk tweets, “Dojo 4 Doge”, raise doubts over BTC, ETH.
- Bearish MACD favors further consolidation of gains towards the key Fibonacci retracement levels.
- Bulls can eye $0.1000 beyond immediate resistance breakout.
Dogecoin retraces the initial spike to 0.0597 while easing to 0.0560 during the early Monday. Even so, the cryptocurrency pair stays near the key resistances on Tesla's owner’s optimism for DOGE.
In contrast to Musk’s favor for the Dogecoin, the world’s second-richest man admits that bitcoin and ethereum 'seem high'.
While the market reaction on the BTC/USD and the ETH/USD has been mild, the DOGE/USD jumped from 0.0544 to 0.0597 following the tweets.
Even so, the Dogecoin bulls need to cross a descending resistance line from February 07 and 21-day SMA, near 0.0585-90, to gain the market’s confidence in witnessing the 0.1000 threshold.
Alternatively, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late January run-up, respectively around 0.0470 and 0.0375, will be the key to stop the DOGE/USD bears ahead of 50-day SMA, at 0.0317 now.
Overall, DOGE/USD is up for consolidating the wild gained marked a few weeks back. However, bulls shouldn’t be disappointed as fundamentals favor the coin.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tops $57,000, Elon Musk says price seems high
Bitcoin has been extending its upwards move over the weekend. After BTC/USD reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion, it has hit a new peak above $57,500. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla has tweeted that prices of both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) "seem high."
The Graph looks north towards $3 amid healthy support levels
GRT/USD is trading in a narrow range so far this Sunday, consolidating Saturday’s good two-way businesses while holding above the $2 mark. The token trends in a symmetrical triangle on the 4H chart. The path of least resistance appears to the upside.
Stellar awaits a bull pennant confirmation to conquer $1
Stellar Lumens trades within last week’s range on Sunday, as the bulls await a strong impetus for the next move northwards. XLM/USD spots a potential bull pennant on the daily chart. RSI points north while within the bullish region.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK bulls fight back control, as $37 beckons
Chainlink is resuming its bullish momentum after last week’s corrective pullback from record highs of $36.92. Chainlink price has bounced-off critical support near $33. LINK bulls look to rising wedge hurdle at $37.04.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.