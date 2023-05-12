- Dogecoin price has declined to a two-month low, trading at $0.071.
- The MVRV ratio has been dipping in and out of the opportunity zone, suggesting investors won’t sell until profits are realized.
- The rate at which DOGE has been moving among the addresses has hit a six-month high which is favorable for recovery.
Dogecoin price fell a little further as the week came to a close, but despite a disappointing performance, some positive development did take place over the last few days. These developments might end up playing in favor of the meme-coin leader.
Dogecoin price finds support from investors
Dogecoin price trading at $0.071 is currently at a two-month low but is inching closer to March lows of $0.066. While a bounce off this level could enable the altcoin to make a recovery, it would be more likely to note gains provided it observes some support from DOGE holders.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
Coincidentally that happens to be the case as, over the last few days, investors have been exhibiting more and more bullish behavior as the altcoin continues declining. The first sign came from investors moving more and more supply of the meme coin around. The velocity, which measures the rate at which a token changes hands or moves among addresses, hit a six-month high on May 12.
Dogecoin velocity
This suggests that any DOGE being sold off to circumvent losses is also being picked up by other investors. This way, not only is the supply being rotated among addresses, but selling is being kept to a minimum.
A similar sentiment can be observed among holders, as noted on the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio. This indicator measures if the token holders are presently underwater or enjoying profits.
In the case of DOGE, a dip below -10% implies that most investors are facing losses and that rather than realizing their losses, they might refrain from selling. This zone is also known as the opportunity zone, which is synonymous with recovery, as noted in past instances.
Dogecoin MVRV ratio
However, DOGE is not exactly in the zone, until that happens, traders should expect some skepticism from these mem coin investors. This is good for Dogecoin price as low prices have triggered higher participation. Over the week, active addresses have increased from 47,000 to 57,000, with an increased transaction volume noted across the network.
Dogecoin active addresses
The more investors conduct transactions, the more DOGE moves around, keeping it from registering a steep decline. Until broader market cues point towards recovery, this is the most bullish signal for Dogecoin price as it would keep the meme coin from falling to March lows of $0.066.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity. Bitcoin network’s hashrate and price have declined alongside the drop in on-chain activity of Ordinals.
PEPE price pulls back as tokens worth $46M hit exchanges
PEPE, the third largest meme coin by market capitalization, has witnessed massive swings in its price in a matter of days. PEPE hit an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5 but has since then fallen sharply, trading at $0.00000127 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price has a weak spot that could implode with LTC diving 15%
Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Litecoin price is trying to recover from its declining price action this week.
Uniswap price action tells traders it is time to say goodbye to $5 handle as more downside pressure underway
Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. Expect another 10% devaluation as big brother Bitcoin also cracks under pressure.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.